Yeocomico Church
1233 Old Yeocomico Rd
Kinsale, VA 22488
Ruth Ellen "Sally" Harvey Brownley, 96, of Sandy Point, departed this life on Thursday, 9 January 2020, at Poor Jack Farm near Montross. Sally was the daughter of Joseph William Harvey and Ruth Harvey Atwill. She served for many years as a Public Health Nurse, both with the Westmoreland County Health Department and the Department of Corrections Haynesville Correctional Center #17. She was a member of Cople Episcopal Parish and dedicated her life to helping others in the community and taking care of her family. Sally loved people – talking, laughing, and socializing with people was her favorite hobby.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred Bradford Brownley; brothers, George Asbury Sandy, Jr., Patrick Robb "Pete" Harvey, and Joseph Fox Harvey; and sister, Frances Atwill "Punkie" Sandy Flowers.
She is survived by her son, Lynn Curtis Brownley of Sandy Point; two grandchildren, Curtis Lynn Brownley (Mishka) of Locust Grove and Tiffany Kay Atwill Brownley Hennage (Chuck) of Poor Jack Farm, Montross; six great-grandchildren, Judah Brownley, Hannah Brownley, Drake Hennage, Lily Brownley, Hatcher Hennage, and Raven Brownley; as well as nephews P. Robb Harvey, Everett Harvey, and Kimball Harvey; nieces Ruth Ann Harvey and Dolliette Sandy Pritchett; and daughter-in-law, Brenda K. Brownley, who faithfully served as her primary caregiver in the final months of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 1 February 2020, at Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Rd., Kinsale, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held in Ameslee Hall after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made either to the Johnston-Willis Hospital Nurses Alumnae Association, 1401 Johnston-Willis Drive, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 or to Cople Episcopal Parish. For further information, please contact the church office at 804-472-2593
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 15, 2020
