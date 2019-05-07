Home

Ruth Self Brown, 94, formerly of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by family in Aldie, Virginia. Ruth was a retired Operator for Tidewater Telephone, Contel, and Verizon. Her amazing smile and sweet personality were a fixture in Warsaw, and always present as an active member at Warsaw United Methodist Church and in the VFW #7167 Auxilary. She was the widow of George W. Brown. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Warsaw United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Memorials may be made to the VFW #7167 Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 594, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 8, 2019
