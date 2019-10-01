|
|
Samuel A. Hall, III, of Lottsburg, formally of Richmond, passed away September 29, 2019. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Scott Hall and Samuel Amon Hall, Jr.
He was the widower of Pamela A. Hall to whom he was married for 46 years. Pam passed away on November 18, 2017. Sam is survived by his two sons, Samuel A. Hall, IV (Katherine) of Richmond, Virginia and Russell Bryant Hall (Rita) of Clemmons, North Carolina; his wonderful grandchildren, Christopher Brooks Hall and Anne Carrington Hall of Richmond, and Russell Bryant Hall, Jr. and Skyler Grace Hall of Clemmons, North Carolina; and also survived by the family cat, Mr. Riley.
Sam graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1961 and from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1966 (formerly Richmond Professional Institute, the Richmond Division of the College of William and Mary). He was a lifelong Ram's basketball fan.
After graduation Sam was employed by Virginia Electric and Power Company (now Dominion Energy). He had various administrative and managerial positions throughout his 30-year career. Sam also proudly served his Country for 2 years (1966-1968) in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
After Pam's retirement Sam and Pam moved to their waterfront home on the Yeocomico River in May 2000. They loved the water and were lifelong boaters. They were members of the Virginia Power Boat Commodore in 1985.
A memorial service will be held at Melrose United Methodist at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, with a reception following. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Sam's name to Melrose United Methodist Church, 1317 Lewisetta Road, Lottsburg, Virginia 22511.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 2, 2019