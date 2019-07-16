Samuel Barron "B" Baird, Jr., 97, passed away on July 10, 2019, at his home in Chance, Virginia. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, S. Barron and Hattie F. Baird and his brothers Edward F. and Benjamin H. Baird. He loved being outdoors, whether it was plowing, planting, harvesting, hunting, or even trapping. Later in life he sat and watched his grandson farm, his great-grandchildren play, and the eagles fly.

"B" was born on February 20, 1922, at "Epping Forest," Occupacia, Virginia. He was in the European Theater during World War II. He fought in Italy, with the 88th Infantry Division, 88th Reconnaissance Troop, where he was honored with a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After returning from the war, he and his wife began farming at their new home "Otterburn," where he became a member of the Farm Bureau. He helped form the Sugar Hill Hunt Club, and spent many a winter's day running his dogs.

"B" was a life time member of Vauter's Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry as Senior and Junior Warden, and Treasurer for many years. He also was the head of the Cemetery, along with many other responsibilities concerning the church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Gazelle Gallagher Baird; their daughters, Beth (Andy) Dewey and Lillian (Tommy) Blackwell; brother, William F. Baird; sister-in-law, June M. Baird; granddaughters, Sarah E. Blackwell and Emily Dewey, and grandsons, James (Amy) and Daniel (Jennie) Dewey and Thomas Blackwell, Jr. (Stacey); four great-granddaughters, Jessica, Carly, and Nora Dewey, and Gwendolyn Blackwell, and three great-grandsons, Allen, Mason, and Russell Dewey, along with two nephews.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Vauter's Episcopal Church, Loretto with Reverend Dr. Candine Johnson officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were C. Allen Dewey, Robert W. Baylor, Jr., R. Waring Baylor III, Benjamin B. Ellis, Jr., J. Wert Hayes, Jr., Gregory Tignor, Mark Chenault, and James "Jay" Hundley III. Honorary pallbearers are V. Lyell Gallagher, Thomas H. Lankford, Enos Richardson, Jr., Robert D. Franklin, Sr. Tom Fortune, Dick Smith, and The Sugar Hill Hunt Club.

Memorials may be made to Vauter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 154, Loretto, VA 22438. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019