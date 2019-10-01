|
|
Sara Elizabeth Packett of Warsaw passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 with her mother at her side. Sara was born November 6, 1979 and attended Richmond County schools, graduating from Rappahannock High School in 1997. She attended J. Sargent Reynolds Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.
She is survived by her mother, Perine D. Pierce (Mike) of Virginia Beach; her brother, Stephen Mullin Packett, Jr. of Michigan, and her three daughters, Carlin Elizabeth Hardy, Ella Jane Hardy, and Mary Michael Hardy all of Richmond; grandmothers, Jane M. Packett of Warsaw and Aimee C. Dohner of Virginia Beach; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Sara was preceded in death by her father, Stephen M. Packett, and her grandfathers, Louis G. Packett and John E. Dohner.
A memorial service was held at Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw on Monday, September 30 at 1 p.m. A reception followed in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family would also like to offer our sincere appreciation to the Hospice of Virginia group for their care and compassion, Rev. Bill Slater from Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Rev. Leslie Park and the Warsaw Baptist Church family. Memorial donations can be made to Warsaw Baptist Cemetery Fund, PO Box 576, Warsaw, Va. 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 2, 2019