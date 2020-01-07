|
Sarah Louise A. Withers, 92, of Warsaw peacefully departed her Earthly life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Louise was the daughter of Samuel Anderson, Sr. and Katie Martin Anderson and the widow of Morris L. Withers. She was a retired weaver for H. Warshow Textile Company, Tappahannock. She was a devoted member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Louise was born in Essex County and lived briefly as a child in Caroline County, then moved to Richmond County when she was very young where she made her life and raised her family. She was a devoted Christian. With her fellow church ladies, she visited shut-ins and spent time helping her community. Louise loved to cook, grow flowers, and do word search puzzles. Her family will miss her dearly.
Louise was predeceased by her parents, husband, and two sons, Larry and Donnie Withers. She was also predeceased by her brothers, James O. and Samuel L. Anderson and sister, Virginia Sprouse. Surviving are her sons, Robert Withers (Carolyn) and Jimmy Withers (Phyllis), daughter, Patsy Hand (David); sister-in-law, Peggy Sanders, and special nephew, Jerry Withers. Louise also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Lisa Underwood, Kevin Withers, Vicky Morris, Betsy Dzula, Robbie Withers, Randy Withers, Kristie Jenkins, Jon Hand, and Justin Hand; her eight cherished great-grandchildren, Kimberly, Kathryn, Sam, Will, Briana, Emily, McKenzie, and Jacob. Also left to cherish Louise's memory are her "special kids," Gail and Randy Smith, Debbie and Billy Douglas, Tommy and Lisa Self, Susan and Westley Woolard, and Caroline and Steve Weiskircher. Louise also leaves behind her special friend, Ruby King.
A funeral service for Louise was held at Totuskey Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with the Reverend David Dunaway officiating. The family received friends one hour prior at the Church.
The family asks that you make a contribution to honor her great love for animals to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, 13207 Historyland Highway, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Pallbearers were: Sam Dzula, Tommy Self, Randy Smith, Mark Sprouse, Randy Withers, Robbie Withers, Wallace Withers, and Noah Weiskircher.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 8, 2020