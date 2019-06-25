|
|
Sharon R. Johnson, 80, of Montross passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the widow of Richard Garland Johnson and a retired teacher of nursing. She loved the church, her family, travel, music, books, and animals.
She is survived by her son, Rev. David Johnson (Jennie), of Montross; daughter, Mary Burroughs (Scott) of Hopkins, MN; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by longtime companion, Dennis Svoboda of Mesa, AZ.
A Memorial Service was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Park officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at 4 p.m. on July 3, 2019 at LeRoy Cemetery, LeRoy, MN.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 26, 2019