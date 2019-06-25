Home

More Obituaries for Sharon Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. Johnson

Sharon R. Johnson Obituary
Sharon R. Johnson, 80, of Montross passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the widow of Richard Garland Johnson and a retired teacher of nursing. She loved the church, her family, travel, music, books, and animals.
She is survived by her son, Rev. David Johnson (Jennie), of Montross; daughter, Mary Burroughs (Scott) of Hopkins, MN; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by longtime companion, Dennis Svoboda of Mesa, AZ.
A Memorial Service was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Park officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at 4 p.m. on July 3, 2019 at LeRoy Cemetery, LeRoy, MN.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 26, 2019
