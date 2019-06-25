|
Shirley Ann King, 78, of Warsaw passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a caregiver and a member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband, G. Albert King; sons, Bruce Anthony Milburn and Lloyd Matthew Milburn; daughters, Teresa King Balderson and Traci Forrester McGee; sister, Betty Dufour; seven grandchildren, Erica Clarke Dusasoy, Melissa Clarke Wright, Amber Smith, Brittany McKenney, Dalton McKenney, and Addison King; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Clark Cole; daughter, Christine King Cirino; and grandson, Joshua Clarke.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Totuskey Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond County Animal Shelter, PO Box 1371, Warsaw, VA 22572.
