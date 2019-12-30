|
|
Sophia Louise Delano, also lovingly known as, Bia and Lulabug was born on June 29, 2003 and gained her angel wings on December 24, 2019. Sophia was loved by many and left a legacy of kindness, acceptance, and love for her family to follow. Sophia had aspirations of becoming a neonatal surgeon. She loved sunsets and frequently captured those golden moments. Sophia loved her family and helping others. She is survived by her best friend, and mother, Billie Jo Delano, and her sister Ryleigh Swann; maternal grandmothers, Nancy Veon, and Patricia Delano; maternal great-grandmother, Thelma Watkins; aunts, Kayli Pitts, Ashley Delano (Chad Lucker), and Beth Lopez; uncles, Dwayne Pitts, KD Delano (Becky), Buck Delano, Joseph Delano (Dawn), and Wade Courtney (Merideth); paternal grandparents, Maureen and Ronald Courtney, Brandon Courtney, (Cassie) and Caitlyn Courtney; cousins, Michael Peaks, Matthew Pitts, Leighton Pitts, Harper Lucker, Jesse Ryals, Laura Ryals, Bobby Ryals, Nick Carver, Logan Walton, Carlee Delano, Brooklyn Delano, Sydney Delano, Brandon Delano, Alyssa Delano, and Grayson Delano; extended special friends, Grandaddy and Grandma Lewis, KW Swann, and family. Sophia was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother, Beatrice L. Peaks, and maternal grandfather, Kenny Delano.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Essex High School Auditorium, Tappahannock.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 31, 2019