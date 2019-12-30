|
Stanley W. Redding, Jr., 86, of Colonial Beach went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg. He was born in Washington, DC to Violet and Stanley "Cotton" Redding in 1933. A working man since high school, he retired after a 34 year career with Safeway Stores. A devout Catholic, he served the Church and the Lord since very young. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Betty Redding; his children, Tricia Maness, Bill Redding (Drema), Elizabeth Paul (Mark) and Carole Donnelly (Dennis); two brothers, Ronald Redding (Gene) and John Redding (Laurie); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Groeschel; two grandchildren, B.J. Maness and Shawn Paul and son-in-law, Bill Maness.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Colonial Beach Chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 131 3rd Street, Colonial Beach. Afterwards there will be a procession from the funeral home to the church. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Colonial Beach. The burial will follow that afternoon at 2 p.m. in St. Mary's Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland. The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary, 12 Lossing Ave., Colonial Beach VA 22443 or St. Mary's Shelter, 1601 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg VA 22401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 31, 2019