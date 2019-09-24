|
Stephen C. Snedeker, October 4, 1942 – September 18, 2019, was born and raised in Indiana and still has lifelong friends there. After retiring, he and his wife of 41 years, Helen, who was born in King George, moved to Colonial Beach where her family lives. He loved hunting and fishing and just being in the woods. He has several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He was loved by his Virginia family and friends and was proud of all their accomplishments in life. There will be a small celebration of his life at a later date. Loved you once. Love you still. Always have and always will.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 25, 2019