|
|
Stephen "Mullin"Packett, Jr., passed away October 6, 2019. Mullin was born October 28, 1983. He attended Richmond County Schools before moving to Virginia Beach and graduating from Kempsville High School. Mullin attended Tidewater Community College before joining the Army where he worked in Supply Management. After leaving the Army, he has called Michigan his home.
Mullin was an avid golfer and excelled in any activity he participated in including darts, video games, and Fantasy Football. He was a true fan of the Green Bay Packers. Mullin was loved by everyone he met, was always kind and had a wonderful laugh.
Mullin is survived by his mother, Perine Pierce and his step-father, Mike Pierce of Virginia Beach; grandmothers, Aimee C. Dohner also of Virginia Beach, and Jane M. Packett of Warsaw; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly; and his Michigan "family" whose love and support were so important to him.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sara Elizabeth Packett; his father, Stephen Mullin Packett, Sr., and his grandfathers, John E. Dohner and Louis G. Packett.
A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Warsaw Baptist Church in Warsaw. The service will be officiated by Rev. Leslie M. Park and Rev. Bill Slater.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Junior Golf Association, P. O. Box 90377 Burton, MI 48509.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 23, 2019