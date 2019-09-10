|
Susan Brooks Ferrett, 80 of Kinsale, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Charles S. Ferrett. A retired nurse, she was a member of Cople Parish where she served for 10 years on the Altar Guild. Sue and Charlie lived in Churchville, MD for 30 years prior to retiring.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a son Charles Brooks Ferrett (Patricia Tyler Ferrett) Alexandria; two daughters, Sally Ferrett, Alexandria and Susan Stough (Mike Stough) Richmond; a brother, George H. "Skip" Brooks (Carol), of Richmond; and three grandchildren, Laura, Michael. and Carolyn Stough.
The family extends special thanks to Rosemary Wilson and Barbara Jackson for their devoted care and friendship to our mother and to Rev. Ellen White for pastoral care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Yeocomico Episcopal Church, Kinsale. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019