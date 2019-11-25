|
Susan D. Gardiner, 86, of Montross, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at The Orchard, Warsaw.
She was born November 3, 1933, in Bogota, Colombia, S.A.
She is survived by her husband, The Very Rev. W.R. Gardiner; her daughters, Jane Kanowicz (Mark), Kathleen May (Duke), Robin Kanowicz (Glenn) and Teresa Mattingly (Jay); her sister, Loulie Canady; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, McGuire Wathen and her parents, Raymond and Loulie Dodson.
Susan was a school bus contractor in St. Mary's County, MD and drove for 40 years without an accident to her charges, a feat of which she was very proud.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Holy Redeemer Anglican Church, 11264 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520
Memorial contributions may be made to the church at P.O. Box 275, Montross.
