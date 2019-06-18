|
|
Tamara Katherine "Tammy" Winstead, 59, of Kinsale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Tammy was a member of Yeocomico Episcopal Church and a home maker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter William and Adeline Jean Winstead and a son, William Fairfax English.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Eugene English and his wife, Samantha of Hague, Kevin Matthew English, and Elliot Bradford English, both of Sandy Point; a brother, Walter Allen Winstead of Sandy Point and a granddaughter, Cassidy Roberts.
Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yeocomico Episcopal Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday June 16, 2019 at the Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 19, 2019