Terry Ellen Thompson of Warsaw passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Dayle Collins of Warsaw; two children, Raymond Thompson (Danielle) of Hustle, and Chris Thompson (Denise) of Ladysmith; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Steven, Fisher and Emma. Terry was an avid reader and enjoyed horseback riding, painting and coloring, stained glass work, carving decoys, and baking cookies at Christmas.
The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg. Online condolences can be made at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 10, 2019