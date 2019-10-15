Home

Theodore McKinley Thomas, Jr., 68, of Farnham, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was a twice retired Mechanical Engineer for NSWC-Dahlgren and was also formerly active in the Westmoreland County Volunteer Fire Department. McKinley was an avid Fisherman and was a member of the Northern Neck Car Club with his 1970 Chevelle Convertible.
McKinley is survived by his daughter, Caitlin T. Withers (Jeffrey); mother, Charlotte B. Thomas; brothers-in-law, Chris, Wade and Terry Barrack; sister-in-law, Dale Barrack; nephew, Nick Barrack and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ann Barrack Thomas; and father, Theodore M. Thomas, Sr.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. Interment followed in Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church, 5017 Ridge Road, Farnham, VA 22460 or : of the Northern Neck, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019
