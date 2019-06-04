|
|
Thomas Leo "Tommy" McFadden, Jr. 36 of Mount Airy Maryland and Farnham Va. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019. Tommy was employed with PCS of Ashland, Va. He is preceded in death in by his loving grandparents, Grandfather Charles Telewicz and Grandmother Georgia McFadden. Tommy is survived by his mother, Pamela Telewicz Hanks (Billy) of Farnham; his father, Thomas Leo McFadden, Sr. (Theresa) of Mount Airy, Maryland; his Grandmother Dorothy Bartkowiak of Maryland; brothers, Brandon Hanks (Jaime), Justin Hanks, Shaun Hanks, Nick McFadden, Keith Hanks (Wendy) and Mark Hanks, and sister, Amanda Hejduk (Ryan). Tom was a loving uncle to Saylor, Tripp, Teddy, and Colette Hanks and Matthew Hejduk, William Hanks, Ashley Plushko (Victor).
Tom is also survived by many Loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Tom was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He was a huge sports fanatic and a huge animal lover, especially to his beloved dog, Atlas. A celebration of life will be held in Tom's memory at Callao Moose Lodge on June 8, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 5, 2019