Thomas W. Harvey, 75, of Heathsville passed away June 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Harvey; children, Donald Cookson (Karen), Duane Cookson (Cindy); grandchildren, Matthew Cookson, Kassidy Cookson, and Caden Cookson; five stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Aaron, Erica, and Patrick; sister, Sue Ann Hatfield; brother, William F. Harvey (Libby); mother-in-law, Lora L. Clegg; brothers-in-law, Tom Clegg, Jr. (Bernita), Mike Clegg (Pam) and Darrin Clegg (Cathy) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Carl Harvey; brother, Carl Harvey, Jr. and niece, Diana Harvey.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p. m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9925 or a .
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 2, 2019