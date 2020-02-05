Home

POWERED BY

Services
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Vergie McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vergie Colden Maiden Mallory McKenzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vergie Colden Maiden Mallory McKenzie Obituary
Vergie Colden Maiden Malloy McKenzie, born in Richmond County, Virginia, 104 years ago to James Maiden and Bessie Tate Maiden, died January 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by two husbands, six sisters, and three brothers. She left behind a daughter, Barbara Malloy Porter, a son, Walter N. Malloy, a daughter-in-law, Cynthia March Malloy, two grandsons, five granddaughters, one great-grandson, and many other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held at March Funeral Home of Virginia, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, Friday, February 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at New Zion Baptist Church, 5339 Newland Road, Warsaw, Virginia, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to noon. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The funeral will start at noon and will be followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vergie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -