Vernon E. "Buddy" Combs
Buddy Combs, 87, of Montross passed away October 28, 2019 after a short illness. Buddy was born on April 27, 1932 in Oak Grove to Ernest Combs Sr. and Goldie Winfield Combs. After graduating from Oak Grove School, Buddy proudly and honorably served in the US Army during the Korea War, and was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division, 29 Anti-Air Artillery with main duty station in Japan while at the same time providing various missions in Korea. Because of Buddy's dedication and sacrifice during the Korea war, as well as others like him, we are able to remain free Americans.
Buddy married and moved to Baltimore, MD where he worked for Bethlehem Steel. He moved his family back to Virginia in 1963, and worked as a security guard at NSWC, Dahlgren until his retirement.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Goldie; his brother, Gordon Combs; his nephew, Tommy Combs; and granddaughter, Rosie Fisher.
He leaves behind to treasure his memory; his brother, Ernie Combs (Dolores); his children, Wanda Farmer (Timmy), Cheryl Moran (Jimmy), and Lester Combs (Patricia); grandchildren, Jeffrey Farmer, Megan Farmer, Matthew Combs (Tink), Andrew Combs (Jessica), Jenna Whitman (Daniel), Tricia Rose (Ames), and Jason Marders (Victoria); nieces, Karen Lafferty and Melody Viet (Ron); eight great-grandchildren, Dayton, Zach, Lydia, Roegan, Decker, Dylan, Shyanna, Kylee, Damian, and Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden and Easton, and many great-nieces, -nephews, special cousins and friends.
Buddy expressed his wish to be cremated and to not have a viewing or funeral. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 6, 2019