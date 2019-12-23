Home

Vicki Charlene White Obituary
Vicki Charlene White, 73, of Colonial Beach passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
Born in California, she was preceded in death by her father, Henry Paul Glinsky. She is survived by mother, Juanita Popma-Jenkins; children, Antigone, Stephanie, Jamie, and Ricky and his wife, Megan; grandchildren, Nathan, Thomas, and Cameron.
Vicki was a school bus driver in California as well as Westmoreland County. She loved to dance, garden, play golf, and spend time with her family at the beach.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 -2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home Chapel in Colonial Beach, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 24, 2019
