Virginia Fisher Webb, 93, of Lottsburg peacefully departed her earthly life on Saturday, June 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Phillip E. Fisher and Nettie Headley Fisher, and the widow of Harold Moores Webb, Sr. Virginia was a lifelong member of Melrose United Methodist Church and was a retired Administrative Assistant for Northumberland County.

Melrose UMC was an important part of Virginia's life and she was part of the Women's Missionary and a member of Women's Aglow. Virginia passed down many things to her family – her love of life, her devotion to her church, and her great generosity towards other people, but more importantly, integrity. She balanced lovingly caring for her large family and her tireless efforts alongside her husband in the family crab business. Although the crab business was demanding and the season was long, Virginia kept up valiantly, setting an example that her children never forgot. Virginia was skilled at sewing, cooking and upholstery.

She enjoyed playing dominoes with Harold and their friends. She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother, and delighted in being a great-grandmother and more recently a great-great-grandmother.

Left to cherish Virginia's memory are her sons, Harold M. Webb, Jr. of Lottsburg and Ernie Wayne Webb of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her daughters, Madeline Webb Suttles (Daniel L.) of Reedville, Irma Webb Gammon (Ron) of Lottsburg, and Brenda W. Childress (Scott C.) of Powhatan; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and siblings.

A funeral service for Virginia will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Melrose United Methodist Church in Lottsburg. The Reverend William Ricks will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends the evening of July 5, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor your memories of Virginia by making a donation to the Melrose U.M.C., 1317 Lewisetta Road, Lottsburg, Va 22511. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 2, 2019