Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Welford Lee Haynie Obituary
Welford Lee Haynie, 75, of Warsaw passed away January 14, 2020 with his family at his side. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cassie, and twin daughters, Annette Bell (Chuck) and Babette Harris (Jimmy), and his granddaughter, Lilly Shan Harris. He had one niece, Sandra, of Florida; and one nephew, Johnnie, of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Hazel and William Welford Haynie and a brother, William Wayne Haynie. Welford "Willie" was an electronics technician and a Bible scholar and teacher.
A private service will be held at Newland Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 22, 2020
