Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Thigpen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Thigpen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Thigpen Obituary
William A. Thigpen, 85, entered eternal rest, Friday, November 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, six children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with memorial service from 11:00 am until noon at the Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name. Professional services entrusted to McGuire Funeral Service. www.mcguireservices.net
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -