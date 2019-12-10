|
William A. Thigpen, 85, entered eternal rest, Friday, November 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, six children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with memorial service from 11:00 am until noon at the Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name. Professional services entrusted to McGuire Funeral Service. www.mcguireservices.net
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019