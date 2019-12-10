|
William Aubrey Squires, 76, of Tidwells, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. He worked as a Commercial Waterman but also enjoyed fishing as well in his spare time. William enjoyed the local squirrels at his home that he would feed so much they would struggle to climb a tree. More than anything, he loved and enjoyed the company and love of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Hundley Squires; two sons, William Albert Squires and Scott Anthony Squires (Nikki); daughter, Lois Lynn Clark (Brian); brother, George Squires (Darlene); and six grandchildren, Michelle Squires, Scott Anthony Squires, II, Brandi Clark, Jared Christopher Squires, Tiffany and Samantha Clark.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
The family thanks Jon Davis for his support during this difficult time in their lives and Tiffany Fischer from Hospice of Virginia for her love and compassion shown to their loved one during his illness.
The family requests memorial contributions to the , 4240 Park Court Place, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019