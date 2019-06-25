William "Bill" Louis King, USCG Captain, Ret., 90, of Irvington, a native of Pleasant Ridge, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Capt. King served 30 years in the United States Coast Guard. He graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT in 1953 with a degree in Engineering. He continued his education at the University of Michigan with a Masters Degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. He served as Chief Engineer on many shipbuilding projects including the 210 ft Cutter "Active," twelve 378 ft Cutters, 2 Intercoastal Water Buoy Tenders and was the Commanding Officer of The Greater Antilles Section in the Caribbean.

Capt. King was a faithful and longtime member of Cople Episcopal Parish where he served as Treasurer for 10 years. He sat on the boards of Sons of American Revolution, Rotary Club, MOAA, Northern Neck Historical Society, National Reynolds Association, and the Glebe Harbor/Cabin Point Property Owners Association. He was a founding member of the Hospice Support Services of the Northern Neck and Westmoreland Players. He was married to his wife, Helen Amanda, for 61 wonderful years. He was her primary caregiver for many years and was a loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and had many dear friends all around the world. He had a great love for his family and community. He enjoyed researching his family genealogy and loved that his ancestors came from the Northern Neck where he and Helen lived for over thirty years - the longest they ever lived anywhere.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Archie Louis and Bernadine Emma King; two brothers, Fred and Joe King, and a sister, Anne Johnson and his wife, Helen Amanda King

He is survived by his daughters, Christina L. Spears (Sean M. Spears) of Ringwood, NJ and Tove King (James T. McCane, III) of Rincon, GA; one brother, Lee King (June) of Florida; and sister, Jane Day (Carlton) of Owensboro, KY. He is also survived by grandchildren, Christa Spears and William Spears.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Yeocomico Episcopal Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cople Episcopal Parish, PO Box 249, Kinsale, VA 22488.