William "Dudley" Boswell, 92, of Montross, widower of Virginia F. Boswell, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was a retired supervisor of Communications at C & P Telephone Co. and a U. S. Marine Corp veteran. Dudley was an avid outdoorsman who loved bird hunting, fishing and working in the garden.
He is survived by his children, Wally Boswell (Moira) of Rockingham, John Boswell (Kathi), Larry Boswell (Patricia) all of Montross, and Linda Blevins of Blackstone; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Boswell.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Riverside Hospice for their amazing support and commitment to Dudley for the past seven months. Dudley absolutely loved all of you.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home – Montross Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Hospice 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or , 4240 Park Court Place, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
