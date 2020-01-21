Home

William H. Barrett, 74, of Warsaw passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Bill was an Army Veteran and the widower of Charlotte Barrett. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Tammy and Donald Payne; two grandchildren, D. J. Payne and Brittany Payne (Sam); three brothers, Charlie Barrett of Texas, Chris Barrett of Florida, Tommy Barrett (Bonnie) of Illinois; three sisters Jackie Klotz (Larry) of Maryland, Joan Balderson (Alvin) of Oldhams and Pat Carr (Steve) of South Carolina; a number of nieces and nephews, and his beloved Pomeranians Sadie and Princess. Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in Welcome Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Willard Bowen and Reverend Duane Sheppard. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Norman France Butch Saunders, Alvin Balderson, Jr., Larry Wheaton, Brett Perry, Wayne Murdoch and Robert Hayden (Honorary). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William Barrett Military Care Package Fund, c/o Tammy Payne, 5300 Coles Point RD, Hague, VA 22469. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 22, 2020
