William Jackson "Bill" Hicks, Jr., age 68, passed away November 9, 2019 at the Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital of Ahoskie, NC.
Mr. Hicks was born in Henderson, Vance County, NC, on April 19, 1951, a son of the late William Jackson and Dorothy Seaman Hicks. Bill was a 1974 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill where he earned his B.S. Degree in Pharmaceutical Science. He worked in retail pharmacy, for over 40 years until his retirement. In his younger years, Bill was a lover of the outdoors, enjoying many activities like hunting, fishing, water sports, and snow skiing. Later in life he enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and playing with his good friend, his dog, Sergeant Pepper. Bill was a lifetime member of the UNC General Alumni Association.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Leanna Rice Hicks; his son, William Jackson "Tres" Hicks, III of Greensboro, NC; five daughters, Brandi Clark Hicks of Portland, OR, Jefri Merritt and husband, Adam of Supply, NC, Jordan Weaver and husband, Jon of Santa Monica, CA, Chelsea Adams of Morehead City, NC, and Caysee Warren of Warren County, NC; a sister, Teresa Winbrow of Henderson, NC; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Norlina, NC.
The family asks that memorial donations be made directly to the , 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC, 27835; the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692; or to the UNC General Alumni Association, George Watts Hill Alumni Center, 106 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search, then; then type, William Hicks.
Garrett-Sykes Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Hicks family; online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
