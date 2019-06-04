William Marshall Hart, 73, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday May 30, 2019. Son of the late Eugene Dennis Hart, Sr. and Mabel Florence Johnson Hart of Hot Springs, VA. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Nancy B. Hart; two daughters, Amy H. Quarles (Jerry Jr.) and Jean H. Green (Scott); three grandchildren, Trevor, Bentley and Colton; two late grandchildren, Lyla, and Zachary; two brothers, John Hart of Hot Springs and Eugene Dennis Hart, Jr. of Colorado; and two nieces, Becky H. LaFountain (Mark) and Susie Hart. Marshall moved to Richmond on July 5, 1965 and began an apprenticeship with Joseph W. Bliley Funeral Homes. He was drafted and served in the US Army from 1967 to 1968 at NHA TRANG, Vietnam. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Joseph W. Bliley Funeral Homes and finished his apprentice. In June 1971 he graduated from John A. Gupton College, Nashville, Tennessee. He returned to Bliley's and continued his 50 year career, retiring in 2015 after serving as a dedicated loyal employee and Manager of Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel. He was a lifetime member of Black Creek Fire Department, and a dedicated member of the Hanover Rotary Club with a perfect attendance for 33 years. Marshall was an Elder and active member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Lee Davis Band Booster/Pit Crew for eight years and driver of the "Blue Goose." Marshall also drove part time for Winn Bus Lines for many years. Marshall had a love for Dr. Pepper and a passion for attention to details in everything he did. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday June 7, 2019, at Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd, Mechanicsville, where a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. Interment will be 3 p.m. in Oakland Methodist Church Cemetery, 3223 Oakland Rd. Farnham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 300 9th Street SW, Charlottesville, Va., 22903, Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., 23111, Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department 6397 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., 23111 or Oakland United Methodist Church C/O Deenie Dodson, 2002 Oakland Rd., Farnham, Va., 22460. Published in Northern Neck Group on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary