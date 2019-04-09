Home

Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Winfifred Withers Johnson Obituary
Winifred Withers Johnson, 89, of Warsaw, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was a member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church and was a retired bank teller who worked for Northern Neck State Bank for 29 years.
Winnie was loved by her family and friends in the community and will always be remembered for her smile and sweet disposition.
She is survived by her two daughters, JoAnne Wheeler (James) of Warsaw and Betty Walters (Neal) of Fredericksburg; brother, Jerry Withers; grandson, Lance Wheeler; aunt, Louise Withers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, Dandridge Fisher Withers and Jessie Francis Withers; husband, William Lancelot Johnson; brother, Reese Withers; and sisters, Lavelle Self and Brenda Fowler.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church where interment followed in the church cemetery. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department Company 3, PO Box 1232, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Welcome Grove Baptist Church, 7368 Newland Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 10, 2019
