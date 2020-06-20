A. Adele Falken
Rutherford - FALKEN, A. Adele, (nee) Gilson, of Rutherford, NJ, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Adele was born in Jersey City, NJ and had worked in the Graduate Admission Division of Fairleigh Dickinson University for over 34 years in Rutherford and Teaneck, NJ. She was also a Parishioner of St. Mary RC Church in Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife to Donald Sr. Devoted mother to Donald Jr., Jayne Falken, Kathleen Falken-Keating and her husband Ron, Donna Falken and her husband Jim, Joyce Falken and her husband Steve. Adored grandmother to 7 grandchildren, 1 late grandson and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 9:30 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Visiting hours Monday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House
8948 Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.