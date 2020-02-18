|
A. Lee Richards
Richards, A. Lee 81, passed away at his home in Jupiter, FL. on February 12, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ and raised in Riverdale, Lee began his funeral director career learning and working at Richards Funeral Home alongside his father and grandfather at the age of 16. He graduated from Butler High School in 1956. Lee was the 5th continuous generation of funeral directors in the Richards Family since 1812. He was instrumental in finding the need for another facility to serve the West Milford community and opened a second funeral home in 1972. He was a past member of the Pompton Lakes Rotary Club, served as a trustee to Pompton Lakes-Riverdale First Aid Squad, and The Lakeland Bank advisory board and former Riverdale Councilman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly (Palkow), daughters Audrey Haluza, Brenda Schivito, and son Bryan Richards, four grandchildren and one deceased grandchild.
Services were held February 18 and interment was at Pompton Reformed Cemetery, Pompton Lakes.