A. Marie Tarantino (nee Kieran)
Totowa - A. Marie Tarantino (nee Kieran) passed peacefully away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home in Totowa surrounded by her family. She was 91.
Born in Paterson, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Totowa, NJ.
Mrs. Tarantino was a homemaker. She was an avid seamstress and acted as "dance costume designer" for her daughters. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper with the American Cyanamid Company of Wayne.
She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Clifton for 20 years where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Greeter, Rosary Society Member and RCIA Sponsor. Later, she was a member of St. Pius X Parish in Montville, Holy Spirit, Pequannock, and Resurrection Parish in Randolph.
Mrs. Tarantino was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Judy (Tarantino) McBride on Dec. 4, 2019; and her parents, Agnes (Rainey) McGuire and Frank McGuire.
Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Carmen J. Tarantino; three beloved children, Father John F. Tarantino, Pastor of Resurrection Parish in Randolph, Gale A. (Tarantino) Van Hefter and her partner, Paul DeLeo of Paterson, and Frank B. Tarantino of Totowa; two dear grandchildren, Patrick McBride (Jennifer) of Randolph, and Kar- en Shields (Edward J.) of Parsippany; and eight cherished great-grandchildren, Brendan, Kailey, Chase, Bryce, Jack, Reese, Cora, and Ellie.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, Feb. 10, 4-7 pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700), with Wake Service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10 am to 12 pm at Resurrection Parish, Millbrook Ave., Rd, Randolph. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In Lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Resurrection Parish Samaritan Ministry for the needy. For further info please see www.parsippa- nyfuneral.com.