Hasbrouck Heights - Jackson, Jr., Aaron A., 84, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jung H. Jackson (nee Chun). Devoted son of the late Aaron Sr. & Mildred Jackson. Loving father of Jordan James Jackson, Shirley A. Fitzsimmons, Barbara J. Malcolm, and Dawn L. Quinn. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Jackson, Anissa Escobar, Darren Jackson, Alex Quinn, Shawna Jackson, Stephanie Escobar, Thomas Quinn III, Monique Malcolm, and Ashley Malcolm. Also survived by his sons-in-law Thomas Quinn Jr. and William Fitzsimmons. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment to follow George Washington, Memorial Park. Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com