Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron A. Jackson Jr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aaron A. Jackson Jr. Obituary
Aaron A Jackson, Jr.,

Hasbrouck Heights - Jackson, Jr., Aaron A., 84, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jung H. Jackson (nee Chun). Devoted son of the late Aaron Sr. & Mildred Jackson. Loving father of Jordan James Jackson, Shirley A. Fitzsimmons, Barbara J. Malcolm, and Dawn L. Quinn. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Jackson, Anissa Escobar, Darren Jackson, Alex Quinn, Shawna Jackson, Stephanie Escobar, Thomas Quinn III, Monique Malcolm, and Ashley Malcolm. Also survived by his sons-in-law Thomas Quinn Jr. and William Fitzsimmons. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment to follow George Washington, Memorial Park. Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now