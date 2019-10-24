|
|
Aaron Bernstein
Fair Lawn - Aaron Bernstein, age 79, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Kearny, NJ, and Springfield, NJ, passed away on Thursday morning October 24, 2019. Survived by his wife Sheila; son Gary, daughter in law Gail, grandson Zachary; son Joshua, grandson Jacob; sister Myrna Mazer and brother in law Edward Mazer. Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends also survive. As a young man, Aaron helped conduct services at a Shul in Kearny. Aaron graduated from Weequahic High School in 1958 and was also a graduate of Seton Hall University in 1962 where he received a bachelor's degree in marketing. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1964 as a cryptographer with Top Secret Crypto Clearance. While in the service, he taught Bar and Bat Mitzvah students at a small Shul in Niagara Falls, NY. Aaron did graduate studies at NYU in real estate syndication and established his own company, Exeter Development Corporation in 1972. He considered his crowning achievement to be the purchase of two medical buildings in Ridgewood, NJ. Aaron was an avid runner, Yankee fan, and dog lover. Aaron had a sense of humor, was a prankster and a rule breaker, as well as being a generous, compassionate, and artistic person. Services will be 12 noon today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at B'Nai Abraham Memorial Park, Union, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Aaron Bernstein may be made to Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Ave Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 , or K9's for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081, k9sforwarriors.org.