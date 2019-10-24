Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Bernstein Obituary
Aaron Bernstein

Fair Lawn - Aaron Bernstein, age 79, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Kearny, NJ, and Springfield, NJ, passed away on Thursday morning October 24, 2019. Survived by his wife Sheila; son Gary, daughter in law Gail, grandson Zachary; son Joshua, grandson Jacob; sister Myrna Mazer and brother in law Edward Mazer. Numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends also survive. As a young man, Aaron helped conduct services at a Shul in Kearny. Aaron graduated from Weequahic High School in 1958 and was also a graduate of Seton Hall University in 1962 where he received a bachelor's degree in marketing. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1964 as a cryptographer with Top Secret Crypto Clearance. While in the service, he taught Bar and Bat Mitzvah students at a small Shul in Niagara Falls, NY. Aaron did graduate studies at NYU in real estate syndication and established his own company, Exeter Development Corporation in 1972. He considered his crowning achievement to be the purchase of two medical buildings in Ridgewood, NJ. Aaron was an avid runner, Yankee fan, and dog lover. Aaron had a sense of humor, was a prankster and a rule breaker, as well as being a generous, compassionate, and artistic person. Services will be 12 noon today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at B'Nai Abraham Memorial Park, Union, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Aaron Bernstein may be made to Greater NJ Chapter, 23 Vreeland Ave Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 , or K9's for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081, k9sforwarriors.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now