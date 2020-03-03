Services
Aaron Loman Freeman Obituary
Mr. Aaron Loman Freeman

New Market, AL - July 31, 1939 - March 2, 2020

Aaron Loman Freeman of New Market, AL, transitioned peacefully March 2, 2020 in Huntsville, AL.

Mr. Freeman is survived by his daughter, Ericka Andrews (Broderick); son, Edgar Freeman; grandson, Bryce Andrews and a host of dear relatives and close friends.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m., today, March 5, 2019 at the St. John A.M.E. Church (229 Church Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35801) with Pastor Maurice Wright officiating and Royal Funeral Home of Huntsville, AL, directing. Viewing will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2019 at the Campbell Funeral Home, 435 N. Easton Road, Glenside, PA 19038. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Willow Grove, PA.
