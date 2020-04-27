Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abby Safer


1961 - 2020
Abby Safer Obituary
Abby Safer

Cedar Grove - Abby Safer, 58, of Cedar Grove, N.J. passed away on April 13, 2020.

Born in Belleville, N.J., Abby lived in Edison, N.J. before settling in Cedar Grove. A homemaker and child care provider, Abby was devoted to the care of her family and her many beloved pets.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Safer; her children, Kevin Coffey and his wife Anisa, and Jacob, Daniel and Sarah Safer; as well as many other loving family members and close friends.

Private funeral services will be held for a limited number of family members at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove. A memorial in Abby's honor will be held in the coming months. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Abby was an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue .
