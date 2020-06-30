Or Copy this URL to Share

Abe Williams



Montclair - Abe Williams of Montclair, N.J. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020. Dear husband to Mildred Williams; beloved father to Ira (Rita) and Marc Williams (Laura Roundtree), Delfreida McKinney and Michelle Baldwin (Robert). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10-11:30 am Thursday July 2, at Woody "Home For Services" 163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Rosedale Cemetery, Orange. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, Hackensack.









