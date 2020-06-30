Abe Williams
Abe Williams

Montclair - Abe Williams of Montclair, N.J. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020. Dear husband to Mildred Williams; beloved father to Ira (Rita) and Marc Williams (Laura Roundtree), Delfreida McKinney and Michelle Baldwin (Robert). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10-11:30 am Thursday July 2, at Woody "Home For Services" 163 Oakwood Avenue, Orange. Funeral Services will be private. Interment Rosedale Cemetery, Orange. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, Hackensack.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
