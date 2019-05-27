|
|
Dr. Abraham H. Kedeshian
Fort Lee - It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Abraham Hagop Kedeshian "Sarkis", of Fort Lee, passed away surrounded by his family on May 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Cairo, Egypt, a proud Armenian who lost many family members in the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
Beloved wife of 21 years, Rose Najarian Kedeshian. Father of Paul (Kim), John (Ani) and Claire Kedeshian and loving step-father of Gregg (Arpie) and Jonathan (Thérèse). Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Also survived by his loving sister Anahid Baroutjian. Cherished and adored by many family and friends.
One of his proudest achievements was to attend Victoria College in Alexandra, Egypt that was Oxford and Cambridge matriculation. Completed Dental School in Egypt, and then came to the U.S. to further his studies at Northwestern University and the NYU College of Dentistry. Sarkis had a private practice for over 40 years. He also went on to be a Clinical Professor at NYU of Endodontics for many years. Anyone that met him was immediately aware of his kind and gentle qualities.
Family and friends will be welcomed at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd in Fair Lawn on Wednesday, May 29th from 4-8PM. Services will be on Thursday, May 30th at the church at 9:15AM. Interment following to Cedar Grove Cemetery in Flushing, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church or to the Ararat Center c/o The Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, 630 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10016.