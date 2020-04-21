Services
Abraham Mol

Clifton - Abraham Mol, 28, of Clifton, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, NJ he was raised in Clifton and resided in Palm Coast, FL for 3 years prior to returning to Clifton in 2017. He was a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton. An avid reader, Abe enjoyed history and riding his motorcycle.

Beloved son of Barbara (Meade) Mol and the late Harvey Mol. Cherished step-brother of Michele Cowe and Marlene Fragoso. Loving grandson of the late Raymond and Rosalie Meade and Abraham and Elizabeth Mol. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

All services are private. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ. 201-797-3500. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
