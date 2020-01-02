|
Abraham Van Beveren, Sr.
Paramus - Abraham Van Beveren, Sr., 98, of Paramus, passed away on December 30, 2019. Born in Clifton, he lived in Lodi, Pt. Pleasant, Garfield and Lakewood. Before retiring he worked for PSE&G in Hackensack as a pipe fitter, he was a member of the Steam & Pipe Fitters Union, a WWII Army Veteran and a member of the Lodi Fire Department. Predeceased by his parents Howard and Anna, two brothers Martin and Howard, four sisters Annetta, Elizabeth, Anne and Aida Jean. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Hengeveld). Devoted father of Abraham Van Beveren, Jr. and wife Susan of Garfield and Mark Van Beveren and wife Patricia of Long Beach Island. Loving grandfather of Abraham, III and Rachel and great grandfather of Kayla, Dylan and Abraham, IV. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 10:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Francis Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter or The Lodi Fire Department.