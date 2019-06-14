|
Achilles Georgiou
Palisades Park - Georgiou, Achilles age 85, of Palisades Park, on June 10, 2019. He was born in Lefkara, Cyprus and came to the United States in 1953. He was the Owner of Achilles Jewelers, Astoria, NY. Cherished brother of Chrystalla Kanakis and her husband Chris, Demetrios Georgiou and his wife Ingeborg and the late Andrew Georgiou and his wife Yiota. Loving uncle of Joanne, Katherine & Nicholas, George & Madeleine, Anna & John, Christina & the late Alexandra Georgiou. Dear great uncle of 6 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Monday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10:00 AM for services in The Ascension Greek Orthodox Church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ascension Greek Orthodox Church. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com