Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Greek Orthodox Church Of The Ascension
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Achilles Georgiou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Achilles Georgiou


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Achilles Georgiou Obituary
Achilles Georgiou

Palisades Park - Georgiou, Achilles age 85, of Palisades Park, on June 10, 2019. He was born in Lefkara, Cyprus and came to the United States in 1953. He was the Owner of Achilles Jewelers, Astoria, NY. Cherished brother of Chrystalla Kanakis and her husband Chris, Demetrios Georgiou and his wife Ingeborg and the late Andrew Georgiou and his wife Yiota. Loving uncle of Joanne, Katherine & Nicholas, George & Madeleine, Anna & John, Christina & the late Alexandra Georgiou. Dear great uncle of 6 great nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Monday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Tuesday at 10:00 AM for services in The Ascension Greek Orthodox Church at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ascension Greek Orthodox Church. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now