Ada L. Venezio
Dumont - Ada L. Venezio (née Carter), 92, of Dumont, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Emil A. Venezio (1982). Loving mother of Emil Venezio and his wife Ann Marie and Brian Venezio and his wife Patricia. Dear sister of Ellen Nash and Dale Jones. Loving grandmother of Tara, Erin, Jennifer, Keri, Emily and predeceased by a grandson Andrew (1980). Great-grandmother of Anthony, Ava and Molly, as well as her grand-dogs Rosie and Lucy.
Ada was born in Appomattox, VA to Emma (née Baber) and Edward Carter. She was employed with Scholastic Magazine in Englewood Cliffs for many years. Ada enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking and cooking for her loved ones. Ada spent countless hours collecting donations for both the Veterans and Lupus. Her kindness, generosity, and laughter will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Visiting Sunday, August 4th, 4-6 PM at the Robinson Funeral Home, 667 Court St., Appomattox, VA 24522. Funeral Service Monday, August 5th, 10:30 AM at the New Hope Baptist Church, 6227 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, VA. Interment to follow at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her name to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, C/O Fundraising, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628. www.frechmcknight.com.