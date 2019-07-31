Services
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
(434) 352-7111
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA 24522
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
6227 Old Courthouse Rd
Appomattox, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Venezio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada L. Venezio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada L. Venezio Obituary
Ada L. Venezio

Dumont - Ada L. Venezio (née Carter), 92, of Dumont, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Emil A. Venezio (1982). Loving mother of Emil Venezio and his wife Ann Marie and Brian Venezio and his wife Patricia. Dear sister of Ellen Nash and Dale Jones. Loving grandmother of Tara, Erin, Jennifer, Keri, Emily and predeceased by a grandson Andrew (1980). Great-grandmother of Anthony, Ava and Molly, as well as her grand-dogs Rosie and Lucy.

Ada was born in Appomattox, VA to Emma (née Baber) and Edward Carter. She was employed with Scholastic Magazine in Englewood Cliffs for many years. Ada enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, walking and cooking for her loved ones. Ada spent countless hours collecting donations for both the Veterans and Lupus. Her kindness, generosity, and laughter will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Visiting Sunday, August 4th, 4-6 PM at the Robinson Funeral Home, 667 Court St., Appomattox, VA 24522. Funeral Service Monday, August 5th, 10:30 AM at the New Hope Baptist Church, 6227 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, VA. Interment to follow at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her name to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, C/O Fundraising, 108 Brook St., Dumont, NJ 07628. www.frechmcknight.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Download Now