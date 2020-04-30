Adalbert Wasmer
1940 - 2020
Adalbert Wasmer

Clifton - Adalbert (Albert) Wasmer, 80, of Clifton, passed away, Sunday April 26, 2020. Born in Romania, Mr. Wasmer lived in Germany until 1956 when he immigrated to the United States. He settled in Clifton where he resided since. Before retirement, he was employed for 30 years with Cairn and Brother, Inc. of Clifton. Mr. Wasmer was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton where he had been a member of the Prime Timers.

He was predeceased by his parents, Adalbert and Rosa (nee Loechli) Wasmer.

He is survived by his dear sister, Rosemarie Wasmer Carlee; one nephew, Edward Carlee, Jr.; and his relatives in Germany, his aunt Anna Schimpf and four cousins.

Due to current restrictions, services are private. A virtual funeral mass for Adalbert will be celebrated on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am and can be viewed at www.stphilip.org/funerals/.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
