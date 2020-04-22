Services
Adam Jude Russo Obituary
Adam Jude Russo

Totowa - Adam Jude Russo, age 27 of Totowa at rest on April 21, 2020. Dear son of Jude and Sandee (nee Faasse) Russo of Totowa. Loving grandson of Lucy Russo and the late Jude and Glynn Faasse and the late Doris. Nephew of Laura & Chris Pucillo, Marcia & Craig Rathjen, and Christopher Faasse. Cousin of Julia, Alexandra, Sabrina, Sydney, and Isabella. Born in Easton, PA, he lived in Butler before moving to Totowa in 2013. Adam graduated from Regional Day School, Morristown. He was the recipient of the Make a Difference award. Adam was a spirited and loving young man. His perpetual happiness, strong will and desire to make everyone smile will be sorely missed. Private funeral services. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. Donations to the Spina Bifida Association, SBEVENTS.org, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
