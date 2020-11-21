Or Copy this URL to Share

Addie Ruth Richards



Addie Ruth Richards, age 78, transitioned November 11, 2020. Addie was a member of Faith Chapel Reform Church and worked at Bergen Regional Hospital for 43 years. Survived by her sisters; Malissa Rogers, Gearline Thomas; daughters Valerie Richards Kea, Beverly Richards Thomas; three sons, Michael, Anthony, Clifford Richards; and a host of grands and great-grands. Preceded in death by her husband Julian R. Richards and brother Phillip Glymph Jr. Service will be held Tuesday November 24th 12:30pm at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.









