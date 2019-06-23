Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
34 Maple Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Hackensack - Adelaide (nee Wunner) Koch of Hackensack, formerly of Union City, NJ passed on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the age of 97. She was a loyal parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Koch(1990). Cherished daughter of the late John and Martha (nee Martin) Wunner. Devoted mother of the late Mary Anne (nee Koch) Aurich, who pre-deceased her and her husband Robert. Edward R. Koch and his wife Cora, Nancy Koch, Frances Koch and Joseph Koch and his wife Deborah. Loving grandmother of Christie (nee Aurich) Taylor and her husband Josh, Mark Aurich and his wife Lyn, Matthew Koch, Kristen Koch, Eddie Koch and Bill Koch. Dearest sister of the late Margaret Schwartz, Martha Bleda and John Wunner who are all pre-deceased. Affectionate Aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The Funeral will begin on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 8:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Adelaide's memory to: The Scholarship Fund for Inner-city Children, 171 Clifton Avenue, Newark, NJ 07104 or (sficnj.org). To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
